WORLD AIDS DAY Pt 2: Progress towards an HIV cure

Continuing on the search for innovative strategies to shape the future of HIV cure research in the second part of this series, Dr Jillian Lau discusses how anti–PD1 immunotherapies and carefully designed treatment interruption studies are helping clinicians and scientists to better understand pathways to durable HIV remission. Dr Ming Lee then breaks down the results of the RIO study, highlighting the promising potential of broadly neutralising antibodies (bNAbs) in sustaining viral control without ongoing therapy. Together, they offer a forward-looking perspective on the scientific breakthroughs moving us closer to an HIV cure.



Listen to part 1 of this podcast:

Links:

Host: Dr Ming Lee, Sexual Health Specialist, Canberra Sexual Health Centre, ACT, Australia; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London, London, UK



Guests:

- Professor Christian Gaebler, Professor, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany

- Professor Beatriz Mothe, Group Leader and Senior Research Scientist, IrsiCaixa, Barcelona, Spain

- Dr Jillian Lau, Infectious Disease Physician and Post doctoral Research Fellow, Department of Infectious Diseases, University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Melbourne, Australia