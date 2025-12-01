WORLD AIDS DAY Pt 1: Progress towards an HIV cure

In the first of this two-part series, we explore the latest advances in the search for an HIV cure. Professor Christian Gaebler shares insights from the remarkable case of the second Berlin patient —an individual cured of HIV following a stem cell transplant—and reflects on what similar cases mean for the future of curative strategies. We’re also joined by Professor Beatriz Mothe, who discusses the promise of therapeutic vaccines and their role in long-term HIV remission, and the results of the AELIX003 study.



Links:

Host: Dr Ming Lee, Sexual Health Specialist, Canberra Sexual Health Centre, ACT, Australia; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, Imperial College London, London, UK



Guests:

- Professor Christian Gaebler, Professor, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany

- Professor Beatriz Mothe, Group Leader and Senior Research Scientist, IrsiCaixa, Barcelona, Spain

- Dr Jillian Lau, Infectious Disease Physician and Post doctoral Research Fellow, Department of Infectious Diseases, University of Melbourne and the Royal Melbourne Hospital at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Melbourne, Australia