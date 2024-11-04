To Screen or Not to Screen?

Today we will discuss if screening asymptomatic Men who have sex with Men, also referred to as MSM, who are receiving HIV pre-exposure anti-retroviral medication, called HIV PrEP, routinely for bacterial STIs, gonorrhoea and chlamydia through pharyngeal, urine and rectal PCR testing every three months- also referred to as 3x3 testing is indeed of benefit or may cause harm. This year, in Lancet HIV, the Gonoscreen trial, a randomised controlled trial, of 500 MSM on PrEP in each arm followed up for 12 months reported that 3x 3 testing does not reduce the incidence of gonorrhoea and chlamydia infections in this specific cohort. In Belgium, this trial has led to a change in clinic practice through the Belgium HIV PrEP guidelines where patients will be screened less frequently and intensely. Lancet ID on the other hand published an opinion piece by Raccagni et al where concerns about transmission and morbidity risk of untreated infection and implications of using poor quality screening tools are voiced. We will discuss today the merit of the Gonoscreen trial and other studies that support a decrease in screening & treating asymptomatic bacterial STIs and exercising stricter antimicrobial stewardship versus the risks associated with leaving asymptomatic infections untreated and risking morbidity and transmission.

Effect of screening for Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis on incidence of these infections in men who have sex with men and transgender women taking HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (the Gonoscreen study): results from a randomised, multicentre, controlled trial

Primum non-nocere: Is it time to stop screening for Neisseria gonorrhoeae and Chlamydia trachomatis in men who have sex with men taking HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis?

The arrested immunity hypothesis in an immunoepidemiological model of Chlamydia transmission

Gonorrhoea and chlamydia screening for asymptomatic people with HIV and HIV PrEP users: open issues

Host: Dr Fabiola Martin, Sexual Health Specialist and Associate Professor, Australian National University, Canberra, Australia

Dr Thibaut Vanbaelen, physician and post-doctoral researcher at The Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp, Belgium

Dr Angelo Roberto Raccagni, physician at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan, Italy