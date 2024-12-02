HIV and Syphilis Home Testing 101

Today we will discuss different types of HIV and Syphilis antibody testing performed at home by the patient or consumer. Home testing for HIV and Syphilis empower people, especially pregnant women who live in remote areas or are marginalised and hard to reach, to screen themselves for these two serious and communicable infections at home and seek additional confirmitory testing, treatment and support if their screening test is reactive. We will discuss what these tests are, how they can be used as well as review their merits and potential risks.

Host: Dr Fabiola Martin, Sexual Health Specialist, Associate Professor at Australian National University

Guest: Dr Bobbie Van Der Pol, Professor of Medicine and Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the Director of the UAB STD Diagnostics Laboratory and President of the International Society for STD Research.