Anal Intraepithelial Neoplasia in People Assigned Female at Birth

The experience of treating and/or losing a patient to anal cancer is deeply upsetting. Therefore, the early detection and treatment of precursors are of utmost importance to patients and clinicians. People with HIV have a higher prevalence and incidence of Human Papilloma Virus infection, an oncogenic virus, which may cause intraepithelial neoplasia, the precursor of squamous cell carcinomas in the anal canal. Though encouraging progress has been made to support gay and bisexual men and transgender women with HIV from developing anal cancer, research and health policies do not offer specific prevention strategies against anal cancer in people assigned female at birth. In this podcast Dr Tamzin Cuming outlines progress made so far and areas of research and health care that need further attention.